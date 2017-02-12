Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: February 12, 2017

Winners at the 2017 British Academy Film Awards

Comments
Actor Casey Affleck poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Academy Film Awards in London, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)
Actor Casey Affleck poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Academy Film Awards in London, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press

LONDON —

Winners of the 2017 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:

Film — "La La Land"

British Film — "I, Daniel Blake"

Director — Damien Chazelle

Actor — Casey Affleck

Actress — Emma Stone

Supporting Actor — Dev Patel

Supporting Actress — Viola Davis

Rising Star — Tom Holland

British Debut — "Under the Shadow"

Original Screenplay — Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Adapted Screenplay — Luke Davies, "Lion"

Film Not in the English Language — "Son of Saul"

Music — Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land"

Cinematography — Linus Sandgren, "La La Land"

Editing — John Gilbert, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Production Design — Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

Costume Design — Madeleine Fontaine, "Jackie"

Sound — Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Sylvain Bellemare, "Arrival"

Visual Effects — "The Jungle Book"

Makeup and Hair — J. Roy Helland and Daniel Phillips, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Animated Feature — "Kubo and the Two Strings"

Short Film — "Home"

Short Animation — "A Love Story"

Documentary — "The 13th"

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema — Curzon

Academy Fellowship — Mel Brooks

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation