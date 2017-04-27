Weinstein Co. and MPAA settle ratings dispute

This image released by The Weinstein Company shows Elle Fanning in a scene from "3 Generations." The transgender drama has been reclassified with a PG-13 rating after the distributor made slight tweaks to the film. The Weinstein Co. said Thursday, April 27, 2017, that it made “some edits to the film as a compromise” after the Motion Picture Association of America gave “3 Generations” an R-rating. (George Nicholis/The Weinstein Company via AP)

The Associated Press