Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: April 27, 2017

Weinstein Co. and MPAA settle ratings dispute

Comments
This image released by The Weinstein Company shows Elle Fanning in a scene from
This image released by The Weinstein Company shows Elle Fanning in a scene from "3 Generations." The transgender drama has been reclassified with a PG-13 rating after the distributor made slight tweaks to the film. The Weinstein Co. said Thursday, April 27, 2017, that it made “some edits to the film as a compromise” after the Motion Picture Association of America gave “3 Generations” an R-rating. (George Nicholis/The Weinstein Company via AP)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

The Weinstein Co.'s transgender drama "3 Generations" has been reclassified with a PG-13 rating after the distributor made slight tweaks to the movie.

The Weinstein Co. said Thursday that it made "some edits to the film as a compromise" after the Motion Picture Association of America gave "3 Generations" an R-rating. Harvey Weinstein criticized that decision. The Weinstein Co. co-chairman has frequently battled with the MPAA over ratings, often with the benefit of generating inexpensive publicity.

"3 Generations" stars Elle Fanning as a teenager who is transitioning. Susan Sarandon plays the youth's lesbian grandmother, and Naomi Watts co-stars as the mother.

The LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD, which participated in the making of the film, applauded the ratings change. It called the movie "a film that all families should be able to see."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation