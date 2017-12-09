WATCH: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse’ trailer released

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sony Pictures released a trailer Saturday for its highly-anticipated animated Spider-Man film.



The film, titled, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse" will be released Dec. 21, 2018.

With the tagline, "Enter a universe where more than one wears the mask," this film is a departure from the Marvel film series, and will feature Miles Morales, rather than Peter Parker, The Verge reported.



The trailer was released as part of the festivities at Brazil Comic-Con.