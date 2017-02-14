TCM Classic Film Fest celebrates Poitier, Fisher, Reynolds

FILE - This Oct. 8, 2016 file photo shows Sidney Poitier speaking at the 2016 Carousel Of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills, Calif. Turner Classic Movies is recognizing Poitier, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at its eighth annual TCM Classic Film Festival in April. The Los Angeles event opens April 6 with a 50th anniversary screening of “In the Heat of the Night.” Festival organizers say Poitier will appear at the screening, along with producer Walter Mirisch, director Norman Jewison, actress Lee Grant and composer Quincy Jones. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press