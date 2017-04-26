'So sad he's gone' _ fans react to death of Jonathan Demme

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2006 file photo, filmmaker Jonathan Demme appears at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Demme died, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, from complications from esophageal cancer in New York. He was 73. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Associated Press

___

"Jonathan Demme was a great artist, humanitarian, activist & a warm encouraging colleague. I've known very few like him. He will be missed." — director Ron Howard via Twitter.

___

"Deeply sad to hear my friend, neighbor, and colleague Jonathan Demme has passed on. He was one of the real good guys. I miss you, buddy." — writer Stephen King via Twitter.

___

"Sad to hear that Jonathan Demme has passed." — actor Elijah Wood? via Twitter.

___

"RIP Jonathan Demme. Inspiring filmmaker, musical explorer, ornithologist (!), and truly wonderful and generous person." — director Jim Jarmusch via Twitter..

___

"Jonathan Demme was a gifted and versatile filmmaker. RIP." — actor Michael McKean via Twitter.

___

"I last saw Jonathan Demme four years ago today. Had no idea till this morning that it would be for the last time. Jonathan was a born movie-maker: he loved people and he loved filming them. Fictional or actual, he caught so many lives and glimpses of lives and framed them for others to enjoy. Jonathan was a true keeper of souls, and now we must celebrate his. He did a lot for me, too — thank you, JD. 'Are you ready for your close-up?' — musician Robyn Hitchcock in a statement.

___

"Jonathan Demme was a singular director who made vitally human films. His 'Something Wild' is a seminal movie for me. So sad he's gone." — actor and writer Pat Healy via Twitter.

___

"Oh no. Jonathan Demme. One of our great filmmakers one of the most beautiful souls on the planet. Another magical irreplaceable friend gone." — musician Stevie Van Zandt via Twitter.

___

"Heartbroken to hear of Jonathan Demme's passing. Among the greatest privileges of my life was briefly experiencing his kindness and genius." — actor Ben Platt, who appeared in Demme's "Ricki and the Flash," via Twitter.

___

"Jonathan had a keen ability to meld his passion for music and storytelling in works that showed us the world in a new light. It was an honor to have worked with him on one of his last projects." — Greg Harris, president and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.