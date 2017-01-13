Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: January 13, 2017

Ryan Reynolds named 2017 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year

Comments
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, actor Ryan Reynolds poses at a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Reynolds has been named Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding student theatrical group. The actor who played the title role in 2016’s “Deadpool” will be roasted by the student group before being getting his pudding pot on Feb. 3. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, actor Ryan Reynolds poses at a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Reynolds has been named Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding student theatrical group. The actor who played the title role in 2016’s “Deadpool” will be roasted by the student group before being getting his pudding pot on Feb. 3. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. —

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds has been named Man of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding student theatrical group.

The group said in a statement Friday it is "proud to honor such a talented and diverse actor, whose seamless transition across multiple genres captures audiences and keeps them coming back to see what's next."

In keeping with tradition, the actor who played the title role in 2016's "Deadpool" will be roasted by the student group before getting his pudding pot on Feb. 3

Hasty Pudding bills itself as the nation's oldest collegiate theatrical organization that traces its roots to 1795.

Last year's Man of the Year was Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Previous winners include Bob Hope, Warren Beatty and Robin Williams.

The 2017 Woman of the Year hasn't yet been announced.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation