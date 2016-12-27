Reactions to Carrie Fisher death: '#Devastated,' Hamill says

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 20, 2004 file photo, author Carrie Fisher autographs her new book "The Best Awful" at a promotional event in London. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/John D. McHugh, File)

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2003 file photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the 'Runway for Life' Celebrity Fashion Show Benefitting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and celebrating the DVD relese of Chicago in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jill Connelly, File)

The Associated Press

— "no words #Devastated" — Mark Hamill, on Twitter.

— "Carrie was one-of-a-kind.brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely...My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her." — Harrison Ford, in a statement.

— "There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly." — Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in "Star Wars," on Twitter.

— "I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!" — Billy Dee Williams, on Twitter.

— "Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved. In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess — feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think." — George Lucas, in a statement.

— "Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother." — Debbie Reynolds, on Facebook.

— "Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally." — Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company, in a statement.

— "When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher she was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well." — Steve Martin, on Twitter.

— "I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished." — William Shatner, on Twitter.

— "She was a beautiful spirit and a light that has dimmed too soon. ... What a sad way to end the year." — SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, in a statement.

— "Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world." — Bette Midler, on Twitter.

— "I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad." — Anthony Daniels, on Twitter.

— "@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone." — Ellen DeGeneres, on Twitter.

— "Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl." — Whoopi Goldberg, on Twitter.