Michael Keaton reveals why he left Batman franchise

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2016, file photo, actor Michael Keaton poses for photographers upon arrival at the world premiere of the film 'The Beatles, Eight Days a Week' in London. Keaton told The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast released Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016, that he left the Batman franchise because the script for the third film in the series “sucked” and “never was good.” (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

The Associated Press