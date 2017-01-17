Now Playing
Posted: January 17, 2017

Mexico: no warrants for actress Kate del Castillo

Mexican actress Kate del Castillo gestures as she speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Miami. Del Castillo said Monday that she's lost acting contracts because of the fallout of her involvement in actor Sean Penn's interview with drug lord Joaquin
Mexican actress Kate del Castillo gestures as she speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Miami. Del Castillo said Monday that she's lost acting contracts because of the fallout of her involvement in actor Sean Penn's interview with drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Del Castillo releases a PETA campaign Tuesday urging a boycott of Miami Seaquarium until it releases its orca named Lolita. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Mexican actress Kate del Castillo gestures as she speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Miami. Del Castillo said Monday that she's lost acting contracts because of the fallout of her involvement in actor Sean Penn's interview with drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. Del Castillo releases a PETA campaign Tuesday urging a boycott of Miami Seaquarium until it releases its orca named Lolita. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Mexican actress Kate del Castillo gestures as she speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Miami. Del Castillo said Monday that she's lost acting contracts because of the fallout of her involvement in actor Sean Penn's interview with drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. Del Castillo releases a PETA campaign Tuesday urging a boycott of Miami Seaquarium until it releases its orca named Lolita. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY —

The spokeswoman for Mexico's Attorney General's Office says there are no warrants for actress Kate del Castillo, but she has been "mentioned" in criminal investigations.

Del Castillo said in an interview with The Associated Press that a "macho" Mexican government is persecuting her only because she's a woman.

But spokeswoman Natalia Briseno told The AP Tuesday no sexism is involved.

Briseno said Del Castillo has been mentioned in organized crime investigations, but that doesn't mean she's a suspect.

Briseno said the actress "has no legal impediment to enter or move freely" in Mexico.

The investigations are apparently related to her text message conversations with now-imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, and his potential links to her tequila business.

Del Castillo arranged Sean Penn's interview with Guzman in 2015.

