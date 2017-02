Coen brothers polishing script for 'Scarface' remake

File-This May 13, 2015, file photo shows Jury presidents Ethan Coen, right, and Joel Coen standing on stage during the opening ceremony at the 68th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. The Coen will polish the script for a planned “Scarface” remake. Universal Pictures announced Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, that “an explosive reimagining” of the gangster classic will be released in August 2018. Diego Luna is set to star in the role famously played by Al Pacino in Brian De Palma’s 1983 remake of the 1932 original.(Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press