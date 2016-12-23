Carrie Fisher in stable condition, Debbie Reynolds says

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Fisher has reportedly been transported to a hospital after suffering a severe medical emergency on a flight Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

A gathering of media personnel camp outside the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, where TMZ and the Los Angeles Times reported actress Carrie Fisher had been taken after suffering a medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Rick Taber)

Carrie Fisher is in stable condition days after suffering a medical emergency, according to her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds.

Reynolds tweeted Sunday that the family would share any updates on Fisher and thanked the public for its "prayers & good wishes."

Earlier in the day, Oscar winner Sally Field tweeted that she was thinking of the "Star Wars" actress with all her "heart and soul."

Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill of "Star Wars" fame are among many others who have expressed hope that the 60-year-old Fisher recovers after falling ill on a flight and being admitted Friday to a Los Angeles hospital.

Fisher is also known for such books as "Postcards from the Edge" and "Wishful Drinking."