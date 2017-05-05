Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: May 05, 2017

Canada's Trudeau sports Star Wars socks on May the 4th

Comments
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Stars Wars-themed socks are seen as he meets with his Irish counterpart Enda Kenny Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Stars Wars-themed socks are seen as he meets with his Irish counterpart Enda Kenny Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Related

View Larger
Canada's Trudeau sports Star Wars socks on May the 4th
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with his Irish counterpart Enda Kenny prior to a meeting Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Montreal.

The Associated Press

MONTREAL —

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shown off his Star Wars fandom by sporting socks featuring R2-D2 and C-3PO during a meeting with Ireland's prime minister on the unofficial Star Wars holiday.

May 4, as in "May the Fourth Be With You," has become a day to celebrate all things Star Wars.

Trudeau made sure to show his spirit despite a high-profile meeting with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny in Montreal Thursday. Photos show of the event show Trudeau wearing the mismatched Star Wars-themed footwear. One sock shows off the golden C-3PO, while blue-and-white R2-D2 is on the other foot.

Trudeau later tweeted a photo with the note: "These are the socks you're looking for," a play on one of Alec Guinness' lines in the original 1977 film.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation