Movie about marathon bombing survivor premiering at hospital

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, actor Jake Gyllenhaal, left, and subject of the film, Jeff Bauman pose for a photo before a press conference for the movie "Stronger" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. The U.S. premiere of a film chronicling the story of Boston Marathon bombing survivor Bauman is taking place at the hospital where he and others who were injured in the 2013 deadly attack were treated. The movie, "Stronger,” will screen at the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston on Tuesday. (Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Associated Press

BOSTON —

The U.S. premiere of a film chronicling the story of Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman is taking place at the hospital where he and others who were injured in the 2013 deadly attack were treated.

The movie, "Stronger," will screen at the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston on Tuesday. It arrives in theaters Sept. 22.

The movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Bauman and "Orphan Black" actress Tatiana Maslany as Bauman's then-girlfriend, Erin Hurley. Bauman, Hurley and their on-screen counterparts are expected to attend the premiere.

Hurley was running the marathon and Bauman was there to cheer her on when two bombs went off near the finish line. He lost his legs.

The movie is based on Bauman's memoir of the same name.

Many of the people who treated Bauman play themselves in the movie.

Copyright The Associated Press

