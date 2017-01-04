'Mortified' Mariah Carey discusses 'horrible New Year's Eve'

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2016, file photo, Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square in New York. Carey told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published online Jan. 3, 2017, that she was was “mortified” in “real time” during the disastrous live performance in which she stumbled through several songs. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2016, file photo, Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square in New York. Carey told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published online Jan. 3, 2017, that she was was “mortified” in “real time” during the disastrous live performance in which she stumbled through several songs. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Carey spoke to Entertainment Weekly in her first interview since the show in which she stumbled through her songs. At many points she stopped singing, even while a prerecorded vocal track played in the background.
Carey's publicist blamed show producer Dick Clark Productions earlier this week for not addressing technical difficulties before the performance. Carey reiterated that stance to EW, praising the late Clark and saying that he "would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time." She described the night as "horrible."
Dick Clark Productions has called the Carey camp's claims "absurd."
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself