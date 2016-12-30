Mormon Tabernacle Choir singer quits over Trump inaugural

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2016, file photo, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, sings in the Conference Center at the morning session of the two-day Mormon church conference in Salt Lake City. Choir member Jan Chamberlin posted a resignation letter that she says she sent to choir leaders on her Facebook page Thursdaym Dec. 29, 2016. In it, she writes that by performing at the inaugural, the 360-member Choir will appear to be “endorsing tyranny and facism” and says she feels “betrayed” by the choir’s decision to take part. (AP Photo/George Frey, File)

The Associated Press