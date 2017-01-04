Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

WEATHER ALERT

Winter Weather Possible in Atlanta this Weekend

Posted: January 04, 2017

'Moonlight,' 'La La Land,' 'Deadpool' land WGA Award nods

Comments
This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from,
This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." The Writers Guild of America announced its nominees for the best screenplays of the year on Wednesday. Best original screenplay nominees include; “Manchester By The Sea,” “Moonlight”, “La La Land," “Hell or High Water” and “Loving.” (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP)

Related

View Larger
'Moonlight,' 'La La Land,' 'Deadpool' land WGA Award nods
This image released by Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios shows Casey Affleck in a scene from 'Manchester By The Sea.' The Writers Guild of America announced its nominees for the best screenplays of the year on Wednesday. Best original screenplay nominees include; “Manchester By The Sea,” “Moonlight”, “La La Land,' “Hell or High Water” and “Loving.” (Claire Folger/Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios via AP)
View Larger
'Moonlight,' 'La La Land,' 'Deadpool' land WGA Award nods
This image released by A24 shows Alex Hibbert, foreground, and Mahershala Ali in a scene from the film, 'Moonlight.' The Writers Guild of America announced its nominees for the best screenplays of the year on Wednesday. Best original screenplay nominees include; “Manchester By The Sea,” “Moonlight”, “La La Land,' “Hell or High Water” and “Loving.” (David Bornfriend/A24 via AP)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Oscar favorites "Moonlight," ''La La Land" and "Manchester by the Sea" have landed Writers Guild Award nominations, but so did the R-rated "X-Men" spinoff "Deadpool."

The Writers Guild of America announced its nominees for the best screenplays of the year on Wednesday. Joining "Manchester," ''Moonlight" and "La La Land" for best original screenplay were "Hell or High Water" and "Loving."

The nominees for best adapted screenplay are for the scripts to "Arrival," ''Fences," ''Hidden Figures," ''Nocturnal Animals" and "Deadpool." The snarky superhero film earlier scored two nods for this Sunday's Golden Globes.

The WGA will hand out its awards Feb. 19 in simultaneous ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles. Nominees for best documentary screenplay went to "Author: The JT LeRoy Story," ''Command and Control" and "Zero Days."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation