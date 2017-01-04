'Moonlight,' 'La La Land,' 'Deadpool' land WGA Award nods

This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." The Writers Guild of America announced its nominees for the best screenplays of the year on Wednesday. Best original screenplay nominees include; “Manchester By The Sea,” “Moonlight”, “La La Land," “Hell or High Water” and “Loving.” (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP)

Related View Larger This image released by Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios shows Casey Affleck in a scene from 'Manchester By The Sea.' The Writers Guild of America announced its nominees for the best screenplays of the year on Wednesday. Best original screenplay nominees include; “Manchester By The Sea,” “Moonlight”, “La La Land,' “Hell or High Water” and “Loving.” (Claire Folger/Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios via AP) View Larger This image released by A24 shows Alex Hibbert, foreground, and Mahershala Ali in a scene from the film, 'Moonlight.' The Writers Guild of America announced its nominees for the best screenplays of the year on Wednesday. Best original screenplay nominees include; “Manchester By The Sea,” “Moonlight”, “La La Land,' “Hell or High Water” and “Loving.” (David Bornfriend/A24 via AP)

The Associated Press