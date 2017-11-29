Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: November 29, 2017

Monica Lewinsky slams HLN special carrying her name

Comments
FILE - In this June 25, 2015, file photo, Monica Lewinsky attends the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France. Lewinsky tweeted a screenshot of a headline about an HLN special, “The Monica Lewinsky Scandal.” Lewinsky tweeted a screenshot of a headline about an HLN special, “The Monica Lewinsky Scandal.” She crossed out the title and suggested replacing it with “The Starr Investigation” or “The Clinton Impeachment.” She quipped in the Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, tweet: “fixed it for you. you're welcome.” (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)
FILE - In this June 25, 2015, file photo, Monica Lewinsky attends the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France. Lewinsky tweeted a screenshot of a headline about an HLN special, “The Monica Lewinsky Scandal.” Lewinsky tweeted a screenshot of a headline about an HLN special, “The Monica Lewinsky Scandal.” She crossed out the title and suggested replacing it with “The Starr Investigation” or “The Clinton Impeachment.” She quipped in the Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, tweet: “fixed it for you. you're welcome.” (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Monica Lewinsky isn't too pleased with the title of an upcoming TV special about her affair with President Bill Clinton that led to his impeachment.

Lewinsky tweeted a screenshot of a headline about an HLN special, "The Monica Lewinsky Scandal." She crossed out the title and suggested replacing it with "The Starr Investigation" or "The Clinton Impeachment." She quipped in the tweet: "fixed it for you. you're welcome."

The special is part of HLN's true crime series "How It Really Happened." The show's website lists the title of Sunday's episode as "The Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal."

Clinton initially denied the affair before admitting to it in 1998.

"The Starr Investigation" is a reference to Kenneth Starr, the independent counsel whose investigation led to Clinton's impeachment trial.

Clinton was acquitted by Congress.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation