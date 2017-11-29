Monica Lewinsky slams HLN special carrying her name

FILE - In this June 25, 2015, file photo, Monica Lewinsky attends the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France. Lewinsky tweeted a screenshot of a headline about an HLN special, “The Monica Lewinsky Scandal.” Lewinsky tweeted a screenshot of a headline about an HLN special, “The Monica Lewinsky Scandal.” She crossed out the title and suggested replacing it with “The Starr Investigation” or “The Clinton Impeachment.” She quipped in the Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, tweet: “fixed it for you. you're welcome.” (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

The Associated Press