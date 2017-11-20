Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: November 20, 2017

Models, politicians remember late designer Alaia in Tunisia

Comments
Tunisian-born fashion model Afef Jnifen leaves the residence of Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaia before attending his funeral ceremony in Sidi Bou Said, north of the Tunisian capital Tunis, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Azzedine Alaia, an iconoclast whose clingy dresses marked the 1980s and who dressed famous women from Hollywood to the White House, has died at age 77. (AP Photo/Amine Landoulsi)
Tunisian-born fashion model Afef Jnifen leaves the residence of Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaia before attending his funeral ceremony in Sidi Bou Said, north of the Tunisian capital Tunis, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Azzedine Alaia, an iconoclast whose clingy dresses marked the 1980s and who dressed famous women from Hollywood to the White House, has died at age 77. (AP Photo/Amine Landoulsi)

Related

View Larger
Models, politicians remember late designer Alaia in Tunisia
Naomi Campbell and former fashion model Farida Khelfa, right, attend the funeral ceremony of Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaia in Sidi Bou Said, north of the Tunisian capital Tunis, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Azzedine Alaia, an iconoclast whose clingy dresses marked the 1980s and who dressed famous women from Hollywood to the White House, has died at age 77.
View Larger
Models, politicians remember late designer Alaia in Tunisia
Relatives and friends of Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaia carry his coffin during his funeral in Sidi Bou Said, north of the Tunisian capital Tunis, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Azzedine Alaia, an iconoclast whose clingy dresses marked the 1980s and who dressed famous women from Hollywood to the White House, has died at age 77.
View Larger
Models, politicians remember late designer Alaia in Tunisia
Naomi Campbell and former fashion model Farida Khelfa, right, attend the funeral ceremony of Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaia in Sidi Bou Said, north of the Tunisian capital Tunis, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Azzedine Alaia, an iconoclast whose clingy dresses marked the 1980s and who dressed famous women from Hollywood to the White House, has died at age 77.
View Larger
Models, politicians remember late designer Alaia in Tunisia
Relatives and friends of Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaia carry his coffin during his funeral in Sidi Bou Said, north of the Tunisian capital Tunis, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Azzedine Alaia, an iconoclast whose clingy dresses marked the 1980s and who dressed famous women from Hollywood to the White House, has died at age 77.
View Larger
Models, politicians remember late designer Alaia in Tunisia
Naomi Campbell bursts into tears as she leaves the residence of Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaia before attending his funeral ceremony in Sidi Bou Said, north of the Tunisian capital Tunis, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Azzedine Alaia, an iconoclast whose clingy dresses marked the 1980s and who dressed famous women from Hollywood to the White House, has died at age 77.
View Larger
Models, politicians remember late designer Alaia in Tunisia
Naomi Campbell attends the funeral ceremony of Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaia in Sidi Bou Said, north of the Tunisian capital Tunis, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Azzedine Alaia, an iconoclast whose clingy dresses marked the 1980s and who dressed famous women from Hollywood to the White House, has died at age 77.
View Larger
Models, politicians remember late designer Alaia in Tunisia
Naomi Campbell, center, and former fashion models Afef Jnifen, right, and Farida Khelfa, left, attend the funeral ceremony of Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaia in Sidi Bou Said, north of the Tunisian capital Tunis, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Azzedine Alaia, an iconoclast whose clingy dresses marked the 1980s and who dressed famous women from Hollywood to the White House, has died at age 77.
View Larger
Models, politicians remember late designer Alaia in Tunisia
Naomi Campbell offers her prayers as she attends the funeral ceremony of Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaia in Sidi Bou Said, north of the Tunisian capital Tunis, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Azzedine Alaia, an iconoclast whose clingy dresses marked the 1980s and who dressed famous women from Hollywood to the White House, has died at age 77.
View Larger
Models, politicians remember late designer Alaia in Tunisia
Naomi Campbell attends the funeral ceremony of Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaia in Sidi Bou Said, north of the Tunisian capital Tunis, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Azzedine Alaia, an iconoclast whose clingy dresses marked the 1980s and who dressed famous women from Hollywood to the White House, has died at age 77.
View Larger
Models, politicians remember late designer Alaia in Tunisia
Naomi Campbell attends the funeral ceremony of Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaia in Sidi Bou Said, north of the Tunisian capital Tunis, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Azzedine Alaia, an iconoclast whose clingy dresses marked the 1980s and who dressed famous women from Hollywood to the White House, has died at age 77.
View Larger
Models, politicians remember late designer Alaia in Tunisia
Naomi Campbell and former fashion model Farida Khelfa, right, attend the funeral ceremony of Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaia in Sidi Bou Said, north of the Tunisian capital Tunis, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Azzedine Alaia, an iconoclast whose clingy dresses marked the 1980s and who dressed famous women from Hollywood to the White House, has died at age 77.
View Larger
Models, politicians remember late designer Alaia in Tunisia
Naomi Campbell and former fashion model Farida Khelfa, left, attend the funeral ceremony of Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaia in Sidi Bou Said, north of the Tunisian capital Tunis, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Azzedine Alaia, an iconoclast whose clingy dresses marked the 1980s and who dressed famous women from Hollywood to the White House, has died at age 77.
View Larger
Models, politicians remember late designer Alaia in Tunisia
Naomi Campbell, center, and Tunisian-born fashion model Afef Jnifen, right, attend the funeral ceremony of Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaia in Sidi Bou Said, north of the Tunisian capital Tunis, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Azzedine Alaia, an iconoclast whose clingy dresses marked the 1980s and who dressed famous women from Hollywood to the White House, has died at age 77.

The Associated Press

SIDI BOU SAID, Tunisia —

Models, government ministers, relatives and friends have attended the funeral in Tunisia of fashion designer Azzedine Alaia, a native of the North African country who won international acclaim.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, who enjoyed a close relationship with Alaia, appeared overwhelmed with emotion during the burial ceremony Monday in Sidi Bou Said, a picturesque village outside the capital, Tunis.

"Papa, papa," a sobbing Campbell whispered as the influential designer's coffin was lowered.

Alaia dressed women as diverse as Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Grace Jones and Greta Garbo. He died Saturday in Paris, where he lived and worked for decades.

Model Afef Jnifen, who is from Tunisia as well, also bid farewell to the secretive designer who Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi described as "the best ambassador of his country."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation