Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: July 25, 2017

Model Chrissy Teigen says Trump blocked her on Twitter

Comments
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, model Chrissy Teigen poses at the season two premiere of the television series
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, model Chrissy Teigen poses at the season two premiere of the television series "Underground" in Los Angeles. Teigen said on Twitter July 25, 2017, that she had been blocked from President Donald Trump's personal Twitter account. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Teigen posted a screenshot from her Twitter account revealing she had been blocked from viewing the president's tweets. Teigen says the final straw was when she responded to one of the president's tweets by writing, "no one likes you."

Teigen told USA Today in February that she took pride in her trolling of Trump, which she said she'd been doing for five to seven years.

Teigen joins Stephen King on Trump's block list. The author said last month that he had been barred from viewing Trump's tweets.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation