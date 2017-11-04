"Mission Impossible" to shoot at famed Norway tourist site

Equipment is airlifted by helicopters to Preikestolen (Pulpit Rock) in Lysefjorden near Stavanger, Norway, Friday Nov. 3, 2017, in preparation for filming of a new Mission Impossible movie. The Pulpit rock rises 600 meters above the fjord and is a major tourist attraction, and the next Mission Impossible film is slated for release next year. (Carina Johansen/NTB scanpix via AP)

The Associated Press