Miss America shoe parade hits the Atlantic City Boardwalk

Posted: September 09, 2017

Miss Delaware 2017 Chelsea Bruce shows the crowd her shoes during the Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City, N.J. Boardwalk Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Edward Lea/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)
Miss Delaware 2017 Chelsea Bruce shows the crowd her shoes during the Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City, N.J. Boardwalk Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Edward Lea/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)

Miss America shoe parade hits the Atlantic City Boardwalk
Miss New Mexico 2017 Taylor Rey shows the crowd her shoe during a parade on the Atlantic City, N.J., Boardwalk Saturday, Sept 9, 2017.
Miss America shoe parade hits the Atlantic City Boardwalk
Miss Alabama 2017 Jessica Procter show the crowd her shoe during a parade on the Atlantic City, N.J., Boardwalk Saturday, Sept 9, 2017.
Miss America shoe parade hits the Atlantic City Boardwalk
Miss Louisiana 2017 Laryssa Bonacquisti show the crowd her shoe during a parade on the Atlantic City, N.J., Boardwalk Saturday, Sept 9, 2017.
Miss America shoe parade hits the Atlantic City Boardwalk
Miss Illinois 2017 Abby Foster shows the crowd her shoe during a parade on the Atlantic City, N.J., Boardwalk Saturday, Sept 9, 2017.
Miss America shoe parade hits the Atlantic City Boardwalk
Miss Montana 2017 Maddie Murray shows the crowd her shoes during a parade on the Atlantic City, N.J., Boardwalk Saturday, Sept 9, 2017.
Miss America shoe parade hits the Atlantic City Boardwalk
Miss District of Columbia 2017 Briana Kinsey shows the crowd her shoe during a parade on the Atlantic City, N.J., Boardwalk Saturday, Sept 9, 2017.
Miss America shoe parade hits the Atlantic City Boardwalk
Miss Mississippi 2017 Anne Elizabeth Buys shows the crowd her shoe during a parade on the Atlantic City, N.J., Boardwalk Saturday, Sept 9, 2017.

The Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. —

Contestants vying for the Miss America title displayed some fancy footwear along a New Jersey boardwalk on Saturday.

Large crowds turned out for the traditional "Show Us Your Shoes" parade which featured 51 Miss America hopefuls riding down Atlantic City's boardwalk in convertibles, each sporting creatively decorated shoes to evoke their home state.

The annual parade takes place on the eve of the pageant finale. According to folklore, the event got its start when spectators shouted "Show us your shoes!" to contestants as they walked by, hoping to catch a glimpse of their legs.

The next Miss America will be crowned during Sunday night's nationally televised finale.

