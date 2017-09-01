Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: September 01, 2017

Miranda Lambert asks deputies to help transport animals from Houston

Comments
Country singer Miranda Lambert is helping to transport animals out of harm's way in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
C Flanigan/FilmMagic
Country singer Miranda Lambert is helping to transport animals out of harm's way in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

By Josh Gammon, Fox23.com

TULSA, Okla. —

Country singer Miranda Lambert contacted the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday about receiving help to unload animals from the flooded areas of Houston.

>> Read more trending news

Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation has been transporting animals displaced by the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. Two trucks from Houston-area shelters were headed to the Humane Society of Tulsa's emergency shelter in Bixby. Several Tulsa deputies volunteered to stay late Thursday night to help unload the animals.

>> Lambert’s foundation rescues 70 dogs

Lambert's MuttNation Foundation partnered with the Humane Society to transport the animals. They were already in shelters when Harvey hit and freeing up space will allow more room for animals displaced by the storm.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation