Posted: September 01, 2017
Miranda Lambert asks deputies to help transport animals from Houston
C Flanigan/FilmMagic
Country singer Miranda Lambert is helping to transport animals out of harm's way in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
By
Josh Gammon, Fox23.com
TULSA, Okla.
—
Country singer Miranda Lambert contacted the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday about receiving help to unload animals from the flooded areas of Houston.
Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation has been transporting animals displaced by the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. Two trucks from Houston-area shelters were headed to the Humane Society of Tulsa's emergency shelter in Bixby. Several Tulsa deputies volunteered to stay late Thursday night to help unload the animals.
Lambert's MuttNation Foundation partnered with the Humane Society to transport the animals. They were already in shelters when Harvey hit and freeing up space will allow more room for animals displaced by the storm.
