Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: July 27, 2017

'Mindy Project' final season promises clarity on key romance

Comments
Creator/executive producer/actress Mindy Kaling participates in the
Creator/executive producer/actress Mindy Kaling participates in the "The Mindy Project" panel during the Hulu Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Related

View Larger
'Mindy Project' final season promises clarity on key romance
Creator/executive producer/actress Mindy Kaling, left, and Ike Barinholtz participate in the 'The Mindy Project' panel during the Hulu Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
View Larger
'Mindy Project' final season promises clarity on key romance
Executive producer/showrunner Matt Warburton, left, creator/executive producer/star Mindy Kaling, center, and Ike Barinholtz participate in the 'The Mindy Project' panel during the Hulu Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. —

The producers of "The Mindy Project" say the series' final season will provide some clarity on the main character's key romantic relationship.

Creator and star Mindy Kaling and executive producer Matt Warburton said Thursday at a TV critics' meeting that the show will illuminate the relationship between Mindy Lahiri and Danny Castellano (Chris Messina).

The couple's romance has continued throughout the show's past five seasons, and they have a child together.

The producers said the final season will focus on parenthood, love and careers.

Kaling said Julie Bowen will guest star on the final season as a rival mom. Warburton added that popular guest stars from throughout the series' run will return for the final season.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation