Posted: August 15, 2017

Mindy Kaling announces pregnancy, talks parenting

FILE - In this July 27, 2017, file photo, creator/executive producer/actress Mindy Kaling participates in the
FILE - In this July 27, 2017, file photo, creator/executive producer/actress Mindy Kaling participates in the "The Mindy Project" panel during the Hulu Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kaling announced in a preview of an interview with NBC's "Today" show released Aug. 15, 2017, that she is pregnant. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Mindy Kaling has confirmed pregnancy rumors and says she's excited to be a mom.

The 38-year-old actress has opened up about her pregnancy in an interview to be broadcast next month on the Sunday edition of NBC's "Today" show.

In a preview released Tuesday , she joked with Willie Geist that she's excited to have a child so she'll be able to "openly criticize other parenting."

Turning serious, Kaling said she hopes to use her late mother as an example of how to be a good mom. She says her mother was open-minded and always supportive of her career choice.

Kaling didn't say in the clip who the baby's father is.

Kaling is to star in the final season of her Hulu series "The Mindy Project" next month.

