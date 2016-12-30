Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: December 30, 2016

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth visit patients at kids hospital

Comments
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2013, file photo, actor Liam Hemsworth and singer and actress Miley Cyrus arrive on the red carpet at the US premiere of the feature film
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2013, file photo, actor Liam Hemsworth and singer and actress Miley Cyrus arrive on the red carpet at the US premiere of the feature film "Paranoia" at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles. Cyrus and Hemsworth visited patients at a San Diego children's hospital Dec. 29, 2016. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO —

Miley Cyrus and her fiancee, Liam Hemsworth, have brought some holiday cheer to patients at a San Diego children's hospital.

On Instagram on Thursday, Cyrus posted selfies with patients and other highlights of the couple's trip to Rady Children's Hospital. She thanked the hospital staff for their dedication and to bettering the lives and health of the patients Cyrus called "the beautiful youngins."

Cyrus made the visit partly to promote her Happy Hippie Foundation; she dressed the part by wearing a green outfit with a hippie-like floral print.

The foundation website says it hopes to draw support to fight injustice faced by homeless and LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable groups.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2016 Rovi Corporation