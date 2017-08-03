Mike Fisher retires from NHL after 17-season career

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Mike Fisher #12 of the Nashville Predators looks on against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period in Game Six of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bridgestone Arena on June 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Carrie Underwood will soon have her hubby around the house more.

Nashville Predators’ captain Mike Fisher has announced he’s hanging up his skates, retiring after 17 seasons, The Tennessean reported.

According to the team’s stats, Fisher started his NHL career with the Ottawa Senators in 1999. He was drafted by the Senators in the 1998 draft’s second round. He was the 17th pick and 44th overall. He was traded to Nashville during the 2010-2011 season.

Over nearly two decades, Fisher played 1,088 games, netting 276 goals and 309 assists. He also served 807 penalty minutes on 585 penalties.

He was named captain for the Preds 2016-2017. They made the Stanley Cup Finals, but failed to bring home the cup. The Pittsburgh Penguins took home their fifth cup, their second back-to-back, beating the Predators four games to three.

Fisher is married to country music star Carrie Underwood. He proposed in 2009 and were married in 2010. They have one child, a son, Isaiah.

