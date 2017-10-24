Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: October 24, 2017

Mika Brzezinski sets release dates for next 3 books

Comments
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2017, file photo, Mika Brzezinski attends FX's
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2017, file photo, Mika Brzezinski attends FX's "The Americans" season five premiere in New York. The “Morning Joe” co-host will publish three works over the next two years in her “Know Your Value” series, Hachette Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Oct. 24. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Brzezinski (brzezin-ski) has release dates set for her next three books.

The "Morning Joe" co-host will publish three works over the next two years in her "Know Your Value" series, Hachette Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Along with a September 2018 reissue of the best-seller "Knowing Your Value: Women, Money, and Getting What You're Worth," Brzezinski will publish "Comeback Careers" and "The Millennial Challenge" in spring 2019. The books all were announced last summer.

Brzezinski had threatened to cancel her deal with Weinstein Books after reports of multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault by Harvey Weinstein. Hachette Book Group, which had a publishing partnership with Weinstein, shut down Weinstein Books and transferred titles under contract to the Hachette Book imprint.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation