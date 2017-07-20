Mika Brzezinski has a three-book deal

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2017 file photo, Mika Brzezinski attends FX's "The Americans" season five premiere in New York. “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski has a 3-book deal. Weinstein Books said Thursday, July 20, 2017 that the first release would be a new and expanded edition of the 2011 best-seller “Knowing Your Value: Women, Money, and Getting What You’re Worth.” The book features commentary from Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sheryl Sandberg among others and will come out next spring. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press