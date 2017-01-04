Sign in with your existing account
Michelle Obama to appear on 'Tonight Show' Wednesday
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2016, file photo, first lady Michelle Obama speaks in Washington. Obama will make her final visit as the nation’s first lady to “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)
The Associated Press
NEW YORK
—
Michelle Obama is making her final visit as the nation's first lady to "The Tonight Show" on Wednesday.
It will be her third "Tonight Show" appearance. Her previous visits were in February 2014 and in April 2015, when she displayed her dancing skills with host Jimmy Fallon in a presentation of "The Evolution Of Mom Dancing."
"The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" airs at 11:35 p.m. EST on NBC.
