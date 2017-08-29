Now Playing
Posted: August 30, 2017

Michael Phelps and wife Nicole expecting second child

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 21: Michael Phelps, Nicole Phelps and Boomer Phelps attendthe Huggies Little Swimmers #trainingfor2032 Swim Class With The Phelps Foundation on August 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Huggies)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Huggies
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 21: Michael Phelps, Nicole Phelps and Boomer Phelps attendthe Huggies Little Swimmers #trainingfor2032 Swim Class With The Phelps Foundation on August 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Huggies)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Olympian Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole (née Johnson) Phelps, are expecting a second child together and shared the news Tuesday with several happy posts to fans on Instagram.

“Lil mans going to be a Big Brother!!!” Nicole wrote. She was all smiles wearing shorts and a black tee and holding her son, Boomer, who had the positive pregnancy test in his hand.

Lil mans going to be a Big Brother!!!

A post shared by Nicole Michele Phelps (@mrs.nicolephelps) on

The proud papa shared the same image of his little family on his own Instagram account, writing, “Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it’s a boy or a girl??”

Boomer Phelps posted a tribute to his little brother or sister on Instagram to his 795,000 fans with a image of the pregnancy test and a big smile on his face.

“So excited to see what mama is having!! Do I get to have a brother or a sister?!?” his parents wrote in the caption.

So excited to see what mama is having!! Do I get to have a brother or a sister?!?

A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on

Boomer Phelps stole the hearts of Americans as he cheered his father on from the stands during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. Nicole and Michael Phelps wed in a top-secret ceremony in June 2016, had a public wedding the following October and threw a bash with family and friends to celebrate their union on New Year’s Eve 2016.

