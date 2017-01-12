Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: January 11, 2017

Michael Keaton apologizes for 'Hidden Fences' flub at Globes

Comments
Michael Keaton arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Michael Keaton arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES —

Michael Keaton says anyone who reads something discriminatory into his Golden Globes garble of "Hidden Fences" is "extraordinarily incorrect."

"I mean, almost like calling Al Gore a climate change denier," Keaton told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Keaton said he "made a mistake reading the teleprompter and the cue cards" when he conflated the titles of "Hidden Figures" and "Fences" at the awards ceremony Sunday. Both films have predominantly black casts.

Keaton said Wednesday that he is sorry for the error and feels especially bad for the makers of "Hidden Figures" for the flub that diminished the title's recognition at the show, where he introduced supporting actress nominee Octavia Spencer.

"The Founder" star said he's a longtime civil rights supporter who taught his son the importance of being socially conscious.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation