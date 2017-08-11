Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ hits 300th week on Billboard charts

AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Michael Jackson's "Thriller" album has been on Billboard's hot 200 list for 300 weeks.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Michael Jackson’s landmark work, “Thriller,” became the 16th record album to spend 300 week’s on the Billboard 200, the magazine reported Friday.

>> Read more trending news

The former No. 1 album, which debuted at No. 11 on Dec. 25, 1982, improved 39 spots to No. 126 in its 300th week on the charts. “Thriller” hit No. 1 on Feb. 26, 1983, and spent 37 weeks in the top spot, Billboard reported.

It was the most weeks at No. 1 by an artist; the soundtrack to “West Side Story” spent 54 weeks atop the charts.

Hit songs on the album include the title track, “Billie Jean,” “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” and “Beat It.”

The album with the most weeks in the top 300 is Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon,” with 931. Rounding out the top five are Johnny Mathis’ “Johnny’s Greatest Hits” (490 weeks), “Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers” (481), the original Broadway cast recording of “My Fair Lady” (480) and “Journey’s Greatest Hits” (472).