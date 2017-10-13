Now Playing
Posted: October 13, 2017

Michael Jackson's glove, Nirvana's MTV moon man up for bid

FILE - In this July 1984 file photo, Michael Jackson performs during the
FILE - In this July 1984 file photo, Michael Jackson performs during the "Victory Tour." Julien's Auctions announced on Oct. 13, 2017, that a white glove Jackson wore on his "Triumph" tour is among several Jackson memorabilia items set to go up for bid on Nov. 4. (AP Photo, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

A white glove Michael Jackson wore on tour in 1981 is among the items up for bid in an auction of pop music memorabilia next month.

Julien's Auctions says the rhinestone-covered right hand glove Jackson wore on the "Triumph" tour is expected to fetch $60,000 to $80,000. Also for sale is a red zippered leather jacket Jackson wore on tour in 1987 that's expected to sell for $20,000 to $40,000.

The 1992 MTV Music Video Award won by Nirvana for its "Smells Like Teen Spirit" video is another featured item at the sale. It's estimated to bring in $50,000 to $70,000.

Other items available at the Nov. 4 auction in Los Angeles include Elvis Presley's sunglasses, one of Prince's guitars and a shirt worn on stage by Jimi Hendrix.

