Mets’ Noah Syndergaard had cameo on ‘Game of Thrones’

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard had a cameo role in Sunday's episode of "Game of Thrones."

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard threw a different kind of strike Sunday night.

>> Read more trending news

The right-hander had a cameo role as a Lannister soldier on “Game of Thrones,” and Syndergaard showed off his arm strength with a deadly spear toss during a surprise attack against his army, USA Today reported.

Syndergaard has been sidelined with a torn latissimus in his right arm, NJ.com reported in June.

The New York Post reported in March that Syndergaard flew to Spain and took part in the filming, but it was uncertain when the pitcher would appear on the show.