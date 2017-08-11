Now Playing
Posted: August 11, 2017

Mets’ Noah Syndergaard had cameo on ‘Game of Thrones’

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard had a cameo role in Sunday's episode of
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard had a cameo role in Sunday's episode of "Game of Thrones."

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard threw a different kind of strike Sunday night.

The right-hander had a cameo role as a Lannister soldier on “Game of Thrones,” and Syndergaard showed off his arm strength with a deadly spear toss during a surprise attack against his army, USA Today reported.

Syndergaard has been sidelined with a torn latissimus in his right arm, NJ.com reported in June. 

The New York Post reported in March that Syndergaard flew to Spain and took part in the filming, but it was uncertain when the pitcher would appear on the show.

