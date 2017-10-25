Now Playing
Posted: October 25, 2017

Metallica, Dave Matthews to headline wildfire relief concert

FILE - In this July 29, 2017, file photo, James Hetfield of Metallica performs during the band's concert at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Metallica and Dave Matthews are headlining a wildfire relief concert on Nov. 9, 2017, in San Francisco. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this July 29, 2017, file photo, James Hetfield of Metallica performs during the band's concert at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Metallica and Dave Matthews are headlining a wildfire relief concert on Nov. 9, 2017, in San Francisco. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Metallica, Dave Matthews to headline wildfire relief concert
FILE - In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Dave Matthews performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans. Matthews and Metallica are headlining a Nov. 9, 2017, wildfire relief concert in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO —

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Metallica and Dave Matthews are set to headline a wildfire relief concert in San Francisco next month.

Metallica, which calls the Bay Area home, has joined with Matthews and Oakland rapper G-Eazy to form the "Band Together Bay Area" coalition to raise relief money for victims of the wildfires, which have killed more than 40 people and caused at least $1 billion in damage.

The concert will take place at AT&T Park on Nov. 9. The coalition says all of the money raised by ticket sales will go to a fund for "low-income, vulnerable populations displaced by the destruction."

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett tells the San Francisco Chronicle the "mental and psychological toll" from the fires has been on his mind after one of the blazes nearly torched his Sonoma County home.

There are no comments yet.

 
 
