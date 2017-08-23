Mel B dumps water on Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent'

In this Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 photo provided by NBC, judges Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell participate in a live broadcast of "America's Got Talent" in Los Angeles. Mel B threw a cup of water on Cowell and walked off the stage after Cowell made a joke about her wedding night during the show. (Trae Patton/NBC via AP)

The Associated Press

Simon Cowell has been left all wet by a joke he made at the expense of fellow "America's Got Talent" judge Mel B.

Cowell was giving his appraisal of an act that had a technical mishap during Tuesday's live shows when he said it reminded him of Mel B's wedding night, because it had a lot of anticipation but "not much promise or delivery." The former Spice Girl flashed a shocked smile before dumping a cup of water on Cowell midway through the joke and storming off stage.

Mel B was back in her judge's chair for the next act.

The singer filed for divorce from husband Stephen Belafonte in March and won a restraining order against him in April after accusing him of emotional and physical abuse. Belafonte has denied the allegations.