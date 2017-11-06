AP Photo/Matt Rourke/AP

Rapper Meek Mill arrives at the criminal justice center in Philadelphia, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. A Philadelphia judge has sentenced rapper Mill to two to four years in state prison for violating probation in a nearly decade-old gun and drug case.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk and Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Rapper Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years in Pennsylvania state prison Monday after violating probation.

According to KYW, the 30-year-old known legally as Robert Rihmeek William, was already under probation for a drug and weapons case and has been arrested twice this year.

In March, Mill was charged with a misdemeanor for an altercation with two employees at St. Louis International Airport.

In August, he was charged for reckless endangerment for illegally riding his dirt bike in the Inwood section of Manhattan in New York.

People reported that the charges from the March incident were dropped after Mill agreed to do community service.

Despite his charges being dropped, Judge Genece Brinkley, who had been dealing with Mill since 2008 following a conviction for dealing drugs and gun possession, still sentenced the rapper to prison.

The sentencing also came from other violations of probation. Philly.com reported Brinkley cited Mill and his managers for repeatedly scheduling performances outside of Philadelphia or Montgomery County. At the time, in 2016, Mill was on house arrest for 90 days after violating probation for unapproved travel.

Before being sentenced, Mill said his violations were mistakes and not disrespect of Brinkley or the court.

“I’m human. I’m not perfect,” Mill told Brinkley. “I’m asking for mercy. You gave me the ladder to do what I have to do to prevail in my struggle. I made it this far, I can’t really go back and start over.”

“I gave you break after break and you basically just thumbed your nose at this court,” Brinkley said.

Brinkley ordered Mill be immediately taken into custody. Philly.com reported Mill removed his personal items and handed them to his lawyer, Brian J. McMonagle, before being escorted from the court.