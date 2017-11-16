Meek Mill's lawyers file motion to get him out on bail

This November 2017 photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections shows rapper Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, sentenced to serve two to four years in prison for violating probation in a nearly decade-old gun and drug case. A lawyer for Meek Mill asked Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley to recuse herself from the case Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, before the rapper appeals his prison sentence. (Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP)

The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks with members of the media after visiting with rapper Meek Mill at the state correctional institution in Chester, Pa., Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Mill was sentenced to serve two to four years in prison for violating probation in a nearly decade-old gun and drug case.

The Associated Press

Meek Mill's legal team has filed an emergency motion to get him out of prison on bail.

The motion filed with Pennsylvania's Superior Court contends the judge who sentenced the rapper hasn't responded to any post-sentencing appeals.

Mill was sentenced this month to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case.

The sentence has been criticized as extreme, but Common Pleas Court Genece Brinkley has said Mill ignored the rules of his probation.

Mill's legal team is asking Brinkley to step down from the case, saying she has made the case inappropriately personal.

The motion filed Monday contends Mill can't appeal until Brinkley rules on his post-sentence motions, and she "refuses to do so."

Mill's case has attracted attention through rallies, billboards and buses in Philadelphia carrying the message "Stand With Meek Mill."

The Rev. Al Sharpton met with Mill on Monday.