Medical records request dispute in Weinstein case resolved

FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo, Harvey Weinstein attends the "Reservoir Dogs" 25th anniversary screening during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. An unnamed actress has sued Harvey Weinstein for sexual battery over a pair of incidents in which she alleges the film producer forced her into sexual situations in 2015 and 2016. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

A lawyer for the actress Paz de la Huerta (HWEHR'-tah) says an issue with a request for medical records in the Harvey Weinstein investigation has been resolved.

Attorneys had filed a motion last week saying the Manhattan district attorney's subpoena was too broad. It sought all records from a therapist who recalled the "Boardwalk Empire" actress recounting how Weinstein raped her. Her attorney says they've worked out an agreement for a limited review of material.

The attorney says their goal was to prioritize her privacy.

De la Huerta called police on Oct. 25 to report the 2010 allegations.

Dozens of women have accused Weinstein of inappropriate behavior. Weinstein has denied non-consensual contact with any women.

In Los Angeles, an unnamed actress sued the media mogul alleging sexual battery.