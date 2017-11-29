Marvel studios drops ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ trailer

Photo courtesy: Marvel Studios

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The bootleg footage has been on YouTube over the past few months, but Marvel Studios released the trailer for next year’s “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Fans get the first full glimpse of Thanos, played by Josh Brolin. The full Avengers team is also together, including the Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange and Black Panther.



Watch the trailer below:

“Infinity War” is slated to hit the big screen in May.

