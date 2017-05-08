Martha Stewart flashes middle finger toward Trump portrait

Snoop Dogg, left, and Martha Stewart pose in the press room at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Martha Stewart has given a glimpse of her feelings toward her former reality TV rival, President Donald Trump.

A photo shared on social media show Stewart standing between large portraits of Trump and Snoop Dogg at an art fair in New York on Saturday. A photo taken by artist Newlin Tillotson shows Stewart displaying a middle finger toward Trump and a peace sign in Snoop's direction.

The photo was later removed from Tillotson's account. Stewart shared a photo of herself on her own account giving peace signs to both.

Trump and Stewart engaged in a war of words in 2006 following her ill-fated single season hosting a version of NBC's "The Apprentice."

Stewart stars alongside Snoop Dogg in a VH1 cooking show and says they're currently taping new episodes.