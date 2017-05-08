Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: May 08, 2017

Martha Stewart flashes middle finger toward Trump portrait

Comments
Snoop Dogg, left, and Martha Stewart pose in the press room at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Snoop Dogg, left, and Martha Stewart pose in the press room at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Related

View Larger
Martha Stewart flashes middle finger toward Trump portrait
Martha Stewart poses in the press room at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Martha Stewart has given a glimpse of her feelings toward her former reality TV rival, President Donald Trump.

A photo shared on social media show Stewart standing between large portraits of Trump and Snoop Dogg at an art fair in New York on Saturday. A photo taken by artist Newlin Tillotson shows Stewart displaying a middle finger toward Trump and a peace sign in Snoop's direction.

The photo was later removed from Tillotson's account. Stewart shared a photo of herself on her own account giving peace signs to both.

Trump and Stewart engaged in a war of words in 2006 following her ill-fated single season hosting a version of NBC's "The Apprentice."

Stewart stars alongside Snoop Dogg in a VH1 cooking show and says they're currently taping new episodes.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation