Posted: October 01, 2017

Marilyn Manson struck by falling prop at New York show

VILLAFRANCA DI VERONA, ITALY - JULY 26: Marilyn Manson Performs on July 26, 2017 in Villafranca di Verona, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Prandoni/Redferns)
Francesco Prandoni/Redferns
VILLAFRANCA DI VERONA, ITALY - JULY 26: Marilyn Manson Performs on July 26, 2017 in Villafranca di Verona, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Prandoni/Redferns)

By Elizabeth Vale, Rare.us

NEW YORK —

Rock star Marilyn Manson was struck and reportedly injured by a falling gun prop at a New York City concert Saturday night.

During a concert at the Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom, Manson was midway through singing “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by the Eurythmics when a giant gun prop collapsed on top of him, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Videos of the scary moment quickly circulated on social media.

Concertgoer Michelle Curran told the Daily Mail that Manson was halfway through the song when the prop behind him “toppled onto him. The singing stopped, and loads of people ran onto the stage to lift it up.”

After the accident, people reportedly rushed to help, but it took several minutes before Manson was taken off stage on a stretcher. The rest of the concert was promptly canceled, and a rep for Manson confirmed that he sustained an injury but did not provide any additional information on his condition, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

