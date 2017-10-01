Marilyn Manson hurt onstage during NYC show

FILE - In his May, 8, 2017, file photo, Marilyn Manson arrives at the world premiere of "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Marilyn Manson's representative said Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, that the singer was injured in a mishap on stage during a New York City performance and taken to a hospital. (Chris Pizzello/Invision via AP, File)

The Associated Press