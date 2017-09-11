Mariah Carey's rap collaborations to be honored at VH1 event

FILE - In this Saturday, March 11, 2017, file photo, Mariah Carey arrives at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. Carey’s many collaborations with rap artists will be celebrated at the 2017 VH1 Hip Hop Honors. VH1 said Monday, Sept. 11, that the singer will be honored at the Sept. 17 taping, dubbed “Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers,” at Paramount Studios in Hollywood. It will air Sept. 18. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

AP Music Writer