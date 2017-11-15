Mariah Carey cancels Christmas tour dates due to illness

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/Getty Images

Mariah Carey has canceled the first several dates of her All I Want For Christmas is You Concert Series because of an upper respiratory infection.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The first few dates of Mariah Carey’s Christmas shows for the year have been canceled.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the Queen of Christmas has had to cancel shows in Ontario, California, and Chicago as she has a respiratory infection.

“Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, it seems I've received a present of my own; a lovely upper respiratory infection after last week’s flu. Bleak!” Carey told her Lambs in a Twitter post on Wednesday. “You know there is nothing I love more than celebrating the holidays with my festive Christmas show, but I have to take my doctor’s orders and rest until he says I can sing on stage.”

“Until then, unfortunately, I have to cancel the first several shows of my upcoming Christmas tour. I’m going to do all that I can so that I can see you soon!”

Carey’s official site now has the tour listed as starting Nov. 27 in New York. Two dates for New York shows were added in October, where she will be performing at Beacon Theatre through Dec. 5.

The All I Want For Christmas is You Concert Series ends Dec. 22 after a string of shows at The Colosseum in Las Vegas.