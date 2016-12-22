Man charged with killing ex-reality TV contestant

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, file photo, police and coroner's officials investigate a home in the Lennox area of Los Angeles as they search for Lisa Marie Naegle, who has been missing since the previous weekend. A body believed to be that of the former reality show contestant was found buried in the backyard, after a man in one of her nursing classes pointed police to the shallow grave as they questioned him in the woman's disappearance, authorities said. Lisa Marie Naegle, 36, a nurse, was a losing contestant in 2010 on the E! network show "Bridalplasty," where she competed for a dream wedding and plastic surgery. (Brad Graverson/The Daily Breeze via AP)

Related View Larger FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, file photo, police and coroner's officials investigate a home in the Lennox area of Los Angeles as they search for Lisa Marie Naegle, who has been missing since the previous weekend. A body believed to be that of the former reality show contestant was found buried in the backyard, after a man in one of her nursing classes pointed police to the shallow grave as they questioned him in the woman's disappearance, authorities said. Lisa Marie Naegle, 36, a nurse, was a losing contestant in 2010 on the E! network show 'Bridalplasty,' where she competed for a dream wedding and plastic surgery. (Brad Graverson/The Daily Breeze via AP) View Larger FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, file photo, police and coroner's officials investigate a home in the Lennox area of Los Angeles as they search for Lisa Marie Naegle, who has been missing since the previous weekend. A body believed to be that of the former reality show contestant was found buried in the backyard, after a man in one of her nursing classes pointed police to the shallow grave as they questioned him in the woman's disappearance, authorities said. Lisa Marie Naegle, 36, a nurse, was a losing contestant in 2010 on the E! network show 'Bridalplasty,' where she competed for a dream wedding and plastic surgery. (Brad Graverson/The Daily Breeze via AP)

The Associated Press