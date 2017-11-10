UK magazine apologizes to Lupita Nyong'o over edited hair

FILE - In this Sunday, March 2, 2014 file photo, Lupita Nyong'o accepts the award for best actress in a supporting role for "12 Years a Slave" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. British magazine Grazia U.K. on Friday Nov. 10, 2017, has apologized to Lupita Nyong'o after the actress accused it of altering her hair on its front cover "to fit a more Eurocentric notion" of beauty. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press