Posted: September 02, 2017

Madonna's headed overseas _ to a new home in Portugal

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2016 file photo, Madonna poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film "The Beatles, Eight Days a Week" in London. Madonna is heading overseas to a new home in Portugal. The Michigan native had been living in New York. She said on Instagram Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 that she finds the energy of Portugal inspiring, and it makes her feel creative and alive. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Madonna is heading overseas to a new home in Portugal.

The Michigan native had been living in New York. She said on Instagram Saturday that she finds the energy of Portugal inspiring, and it makes her feel creative and alive.

A spokesman for the singer said she fell in love with the country after ending a tour there in 2004. Madonna posted that she'll be working on a film and new music in Portugal.

She said in her Instagram post: "It's time to conquer the world from a different vantage point."

