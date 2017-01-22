Madonna defends her anti-Trump speech at women's march

Madonna performs on stage during the Women's March rally, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Washington. Madonna, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Cher, Alicia Keys, Katy Perry, Emma Watson, Amy Schumer, Jake Gyllenhaal and feminist leader Gloria Steinem were just some of those Hollywood A-list celebrities in attendance at the march in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Madonna performs on stage during the women's march rally, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Washington. In a global exclamation of defiance and solidarity, more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches in the nation's capital and cities around the world Saturday to send President Donald Trump an emphatic message on his first full day in office that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The Associated Press

Madonna is defending her fiery, expletive-laden speech at the women's march, saying her words were "taken wildly out of context."

The singer said at the Washington, D.C., march Saturday that she had at times been angry after the election and had thought "an awful lot about blowing up the White House."

In a statement Sunday on Instagram , Madonna said she was trying to express there are two ways to respond to Donald Trump's election: with hope or with outrage. She said she hopes to effect change "with love."

Madonna wrote that she doesn't promote violence and people should listen to her speech "in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context."

Cable news networks broadcasting her speech cut away after Madonna used several expletives. MSNBC later apologized.