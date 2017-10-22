Now Playing
Posted: October 22, 2017

'Madea Halloween' sequel takes No. 1, 'Geostorm' flops

This image released by Lionsgate Entertainment shows Tyler Perry as Madea in "Tyler Perry's Boo! 2 A Madea Halloween." (Chip Bergman/Lionsgate Entertainment via AP)

'Madea Halloween' sequel takes No. 1, 'Geostorm' flops
AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES —

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Perry's "Boo 2! A Madea Halloween" has scared up a healthy audience in its first weekend in theaters. Studio estimates on Sunday say the comedy sequel earned $21.7 million from 2,388 theaters to easily take first place.

In second place is the long-delayed disaster epic "Geostorm," which opened to a dismal $13.3 million against a reported $120 million production budget. Gerard Butler stars in the film from first-time director Dean Devlin, who produced "Independence Day."

Holdovers took third and fourth places, with "Happy Death Day" bringing in $9.4 million and "Blade Runner 2049" adding $7.2 million.

The fact-based firefighter drama "Only the Brave" opened in fifth place with $6 million from 2,577 screens, while the poorly reviewed adaptation of "The Snowman" tanked in eighth with $3.4 million.

